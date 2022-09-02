Screams, hugs and kisses | Charlotte woman wins $388,927 jackpot in NC lottery

“When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman said she had an exciting Saturday morning after her $1 Cash 5 ticket turned into a $388,927 win, the North Carolina Lottery announced.

“When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit,” Heather Malo laughed.

Malo said the first sign of her win occurred when she saw a notification email that “looked a little different than usual.” After she realized she hit the jackpot, she said she hugged and kissed her husband.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

"It was definitely an exciting morning,” she said.

Malo, 48, bought her Quick Pick ticket for last Friday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website, her preferred way to play.

“It’s far more convenient for me to buy tickets online,” Malo said.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $276,177.

Malo said she will take her time deciding what to do with her winnings, but she would like to take a family vacation with her husband and children.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts