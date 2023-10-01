NC winner takes home $1M jackpot

A lucky winner in Carteret County won $1,120,665 after purchasing a $20 Fast Play ticket.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina woke up a millionaire Saturday.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said a lucky winner in Carteret County won $1,120,665 after purchasing a $20 Fast Play ticket at Handy House #2 on U.S. 70 in Smyrna.

This is the largest Fast Play jackpot in history.

After this win, the jackpot has started over at $20,000.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

