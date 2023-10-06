Madison man is $185K richer after spending $1

MADISON, North Carolina — One man is more than $100,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Cash 5 jackpot.
Barker bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Xpress Mart on West Harrison Street in Reidsville. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.
When Barker cashed out, he took home $132,048 after taxes.
The Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Friday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $148,000
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million daily on average for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
