Lottery

Madison man is $185K richer after spending $1

​Joseph Barker of Madison brought his lucky ticket from a store in Reidsville.
Credit: Source: NC Education Lottery

MADISON, North Carolina — One man is more than $100,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Cash 5 jackpot.

Joseph Barker of Madison took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $185,330 jackpot on Monday.

Barker bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Xpress Mart on West Harrison Street in Reidsville. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

When Barker cashed out, he took home $132,048 after taxes. 

The Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Friday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $148,000

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million daily on average for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section. 

