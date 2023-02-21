Somone in North Carolina just won $1 million playing the lottery

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina is now $1 million richer!

One lucky ticket purchased in Monday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, one lucky winner purchased the $2 ticket from Murphy Express on N.C. 42 West in Garner in Johnston County. The win was the top prize won nationwide in Monday’s drawing.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will climb to $100 million as an annuity, or $51.3 million cash.

