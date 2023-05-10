Charlotte man scores huge lottery prize with $5 scratch-off ticket

After taxes and required federal withholdings the man brought home over $106,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man took a chance on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and it paid off in a big way as he scored a $150,000 prize.

Edgar Hernandez purchased the lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket at the Xpress Market on Tuckaseegee Road in Mount Holly. When he scratched it, Hernandez realized he won $150,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Hernandez brought home $106,876.

All eyes remain on the massive $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night. Monday's $1.55 billion jackpot was the third-largest in Powerball history and it only got larger when nobody matched all five white balls and the Powerball. The last time someone won the top prize was back in July, 34 drawings ago.

This is the first time in the game's history that back-to-back cycles have generated billion-dollar prizes, according to Powerball.

Lottery players in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia matched the five white balls but not the Power Ball to win $1 million. One player in Florida matched five and the Power Play and won $2 million.

If a winner matches all five numbers and the Powerball, they have the option to take the full jackpot paid out over 30 years, or a smaller cash payout. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Wednesday would be $756.6 million.

Even with the smaller lump sum payout, federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.