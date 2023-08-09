Someone in NC just won $2 million in record Mega Millions drawing

The $3 ticket came from Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lucky Mega Millions ticket in North Carolina won $2 million in Tuesday’s record-breaking drawing.

The $3 ticket came from Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X Megaplier hit. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

North Carolina also had two tickets that matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. The wins occurred with tickets purchased at:

Philomena Inc on South Church Street in Burlington

Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. North Carolina became one of two states with a $2 million winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing. The other came from Florida.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

