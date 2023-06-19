Hickory woman snags $200,000 scratch-off prize

Living Lucky with Luke Combs debuted in April with five $200,000 prizes. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory woman is celebrating after she took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Little purchased her Living Lucky with Luke Combs ticket from Total Convenience Market on U.S. 70 Southwest in Hickory.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Players can enter their Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-offs into a second-chance drawing for a chance to attend a private concert in Nashville that includes a chance to win a $500,000 grand prize on stage with Luke Combs.Living Lucky with Luke Combs debuted in April with five $200,000 prizes. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.





