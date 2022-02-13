Orangeburg woman wins lottery - then gives away the money

The winner vowed not to spend the money on her self. So, she put a smile on a few other faces instead.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg woman beat one in 750,000 odds to take home a pretty handy jackpot recently. But it turns out she had no intention of keeping that money.

The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that the winner bought her ticket at a convenience store on Cannon Bridge Road. It was a $5 Triple Red 777s ticket that ended up being worth $200,000.

It's a lot of money - and apparently enough to share - since that's exactly what the woman said she was doing with the cash.

"I don't want anything for me," she told lottery officials.

While appreciative of the extra cash, she decided there were others who would be even happier to see the money - her family.

She's using the money to help them and doesn't appear to have any intent on keeping much, if any, of the money for herself.

Suddenly, a lottery win is putting a smile on more than one person's face. Because this lucky - and selfless - winner decided to spread the love.