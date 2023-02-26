Someone in North Carolina won $2 million playing the lottery

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro.

WADESBORO, N.C. — One person is waking up $2 million richer after they bought a winning Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Anson County on Saturday, North Carolina.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro. The North Carolina ticket as well as two others in Delaware and Texas won the largest prize nationally in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Since it was a Power Play ticket, the prize doubled to $2 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

No one won Saturday’s $120 million jackpot so it climbs to $131 million as an annuity, or $66.9 million in cash, for Monday’s drawing. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

