Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

Lucky Powerball players in North Carolina and South Carolina walked away with tickets worth $1 million.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning.

According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Washington, Georgia, Maryland, Oregon and Texas.

The news follows a dramatic night for Powerball — the Monday drawing was delayed by 10 hours as game officials scrambled to deal with a processing issue in one state. It couldn't commence until all 48 participating lotteries submitted their sales and play data.

The winning numbers in the record-breaking Powerball jackpot were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 and a Power Play of 2X, the game's website confirmed.

