'Everybody dreams of this stuff' | NC teacher wins $1 million in second-chance drawing

Diane Hamlet, a 66-year-old substitute teacher, received the call Wednesday afternoon, which she said seemed to good to be true.

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A Richmond County teacher woke up $1 million richer after finding out she had won big in the 200x The Cash second-chance drawing.

Diane Hamlet, a 66-year-old substitute teacher, received a call Wednesday afternoon, which she said seemed to good to be true. When she answered the phone, she received the news that she’d won the $1 million grand prize on Jan. 4.

When she arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. Ultimately, she chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,500.

“This is something I’ll be able to live on for the rest of my life,” she said.

Ingram said she will use the winnings to buy a new car, pay some bills, and take a trip to Alaska.

