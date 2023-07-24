NC woman cried after a ‘life changing’ jackpot win

Neely said she plans to give some money to her church, invest, and possibly take a trip with her husband.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman became emotional when her $10 Fast Play purchase turned into a $723,755 jackpot.

“I think I cried all the way home,” Cynthia Neely of Gold Hill said.

Neely bought her lucky Jackpot 7’s ticket July 11 from the Kangaroo Express on East Main Street in Rockwell. When she checked her tickets, she initially thought someone else won the jackpot instead of her.

“When I got in the truck and saw my first ticket said the jackpot was back to $20,000, I thought, ‘Oh darn, somebody already won the jackpot,’” Neely recalled.

When Neely took a closer look at her tickets, she realized she won the $723,755 jackpot.

“I had to convince myself that I had the winning ticket,” she laughed. “It is a life-changing amount of money.”

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $723,755. Since she bought a $10 ticket, Neely received 100% of the progressive jackpot. She arrived Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $515,678.

“I’m going to try to talk my husband into retiring soon,” she said.

Neely said she plans to give some money to her church, invest, and possibly take a trip with her husband.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts