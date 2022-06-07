SC man wins a $300,000 lottery ticket on his way to work

The man took the ticket back inside the store, and the clerk confirmed his six-figure win. Then he went to work.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On his way to work, a South Carolina man decided to play the lottery and got paid $300,000.



“It was awesome,” he said of the win.



According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man said he stopped at the VIMLA Inc. convenience store at 1791 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg to get something to drink and a lottery ticket. He said he scratched the ticket in his car in the store’s parking lot and couldn’t believe the result.

He took the ticket back inside the store, and the clerk confirmed his six-figure win. Then he went to work.

“I still went to work that day and the next day too,” he laughed. “It’s not enough to retire.”

CAROLINA GOLD 10X is our new $1 instant game that gives you a chance to win up to $5,000! Available starting June 7th at your SC Lottery retailer. #sclottery pic.twitter.com/Zj7CnVYECJ — SC Education Lottery (@sclottery) June 7, 2022

But he admits the prize money has gotten him closer to that day. The winner overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to leave five top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the Money Bag Bonus ticket.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts