South Carolina woman comes within one number of $632.6 million Powerball

The Midlands-area woman came away with a decent check but said that the number she missed still haunts her.

BARNWELL, S.C. — In the lottery, the difference between being close and having all the right numbers can mean very different outcomes.

And while that was the case for a Midlands woman, she still managed to take home a pretty decent chunk of change. The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that a South Carolinian came within one number of winning a Powerball jackpot of over $632 million, having guessed four of five white ball numbers and the elusive Powerball on Jan. 5.

That alone would have meant a $50,000 jackpot. But she also played "PowerPlay" by paying an extra dollar. That doubled the winnings to a much sweeter $100,000.

The winner, whose name wasn't provided, said she was definitely thankful for the win, but the one that got away will likely stay with her for a while.

"That number haunts me," she told lottery officials.

Still, she overcame some pretty tough odds. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $50,000 playing the Powerball are 1 in 913,129. Hitting the 2X multiplier for a jackpot over $150 million is also 1 in 1.75.

And the store where she bought the lucky ticket is also pretty happy with her fortune. The Quick & Easy on Marlboro Avenue in Barnwell received a $1,000 commission.