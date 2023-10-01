Check your ticket! Someone just won $1 million in Union County

One lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Food Lion on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Union County grocery store just won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

Lottery officials said the lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Food Lion on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Since nobody won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, Friday’s drawing offers a $254 million jackpot worth $133.7 million in cash.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

