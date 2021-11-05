x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Union County woman wins $100,000 lottery prize off scratch-off ticket

She purchased the Ultimate 7's ticket from the Circle K on East South Main Street in Waxhaw.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Waxhaw woman won big after trying her luck at a $20 scratch-off ticket Tuesday. Vicky Gause took home $70,756 after state and federal tax withholdings, according to the NC Education Lottery.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

The NC Education Lottery said Gause purchased the Ultimate 7's ticket from the Circle K on East South Main Street in Waxhaw.

While Gause won big, there are bigger prizes up for grab. The Ultimate 7's game, which launched in May, still has a $2 million prize and a $100,000 prize that have yet to be claimed. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

RELATED: Lincoln County man will have 'an amazing Christmas' after Powerball win

RELATED: Retired Greensboro postal worker and veteran wins $900,000 spinning giant prize wheel

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter     

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT 

In Other News

Lottery ticket worth more than a half-million dollars is about to expire