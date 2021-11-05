Union County woman wins $100,000 lottery prize off scratch-off ticket

She purchased the Ultimate 7's ticket from the Circle K on East South Main Street in Waxhaw.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Waxhaw woman won big after trying her luck at a $20 scratch-off ticket Tuesday. Vicky Gause took home $70,756 after state and federal tax withholdings, according to the NC Education Lottery.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.



The NC Education Lottery said Gause purchased the Ultimate 7's ticket from the Circle K on East South Main Street in Waxhaw.

While Gause won big, there are bigger prizes up for grab. The Ultimate 7's game, which launched in May, still has a $2 million prize and a $100,000 prize that have yet to be claimed.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter