Union County woman wins $263,465 in NC lottery

“I was just in utter shock,” Griffin said. “Completely dumbfounded.”

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County woman is celebrating after she "hit the jackpot" while playing the North Carolina lottery.

According to the NC lottery, Pamela Griffin of Marshville said she saw how high the Fast Play jackpot was so she took a chance on a $10 ticket and was stunned when she hit the $263,465 jackpot.

Griffin said she thought she won $20 at first and then maybe $200 but the amount kept getting bigger and bigger. She said her husband was cooking breakfast for their kids when she showed it to him.

“He didn’t believe me,” Griffin said. “He thought I was crazy or something.”

Griffin, 55, bought her Big Bucks Bingo ticket from the Food Lion on Marshville Boulevard in Marshville. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $187,089.

Griffin said she has a daughter who is about to start college and she wants to use some of her winnings to help pay for her schooling.

