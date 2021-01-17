$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

The lucky numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing were 14, 20, 39, 65, 67 and PB #2.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Check your tickets!

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Springfield Shell in the city of Springfield, which is located between Columbus and Dayton. Lottery officials said the $1 million ticket was an auto-pick.

There were 14 total $1 million winners in Saturday’s drawing nationwide, which means those players missed the $639,400,000 jackpot by failing to match just one number -- the Powerball.

Since nobody has hit all the numbers yet, the Powerball jackpot has soared to $730 million and growing. The next drawing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20.

These are the lucky numbers from the last three Powerball drawings:

Jan. 16: 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, Powerball #2

Jan. 13: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, Powerball #14

Jan. 9: 14, 26, 38, 45, 46, Powerball #13

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, meanwhile, is also soaring closer to the $1 billion mark as the next drawing -- which is scheduled for Tuesday -- currently carries an $850 million top prize.

Good luck!

