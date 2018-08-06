CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mail carrier said she was forced to run for her life as two pit bulls chased her in northwest Charlotte. She managed to escape thanks to a Good Samaritan who sprang into action.

Chavis McIver said he had to do something when he saw his neighborhood mail carrier running across the street and the dogs on her tail.

“I heard her scream, and she immediately ran to this house right here, and that’s when I saw two dogs," said McIver.

He said he held out his hands -- still in stitches from a bite from one of those dogs.

“Jumped over my dad‘s truck and immediately started running to help her,” McIver said.

McIver told NBC Charlotte he walked the pit bulls back to the neighbor's house where they had slipped out of the backyard. A relative of the owner said the dogs have never shown any signs of aggression in the past.

“We don’t know what happen with the post person that came that day. We don’t know if she tried to approach the house or what,” said Samuel, who claimed in all the confusion, the dogs probably became even more scared.

"As far as I’m concerned, as far as I know, of that dog was never aggressive.”

The mail carrier and McIver were both bitten. Police reports said another man was attacked. Family told NBC Charlotte that victim is a fireman.

Animal control killed one dog, the mother, and took the other, her son, away. The owners told NBC Charlotte they are heartbroken for everyone involved and the loss of their dogs.

