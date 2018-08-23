“You literally see him taking a huge stack of mail and just putting it in his passenger seat.”

Jillian Wegner shared her story with NBC Charlotte after all her mail was taken on Monday. The thief behind the missing parcels was caught on camera.

“He hit all six houses in two minutes,” Wegner said. “He just went down the line and stupidly left every mailbox open.”

“My neighbor's husband went down Carmel Road and said everyone's was open, so at that point you know that it's a crime theft not just you didn't have any mail, she continued.

Wegner reported the crime to police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said investigators are working to identify the suspect.

“It's ridiculous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD South Division at 704-336-3030.

The United States Postal Service is trying to combat mail theft through its free informed delivery service. Click here if you would like to sign up.

© 2018 WCNC