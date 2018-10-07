VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police released pictures of a man they believe exposed himself to high school cheerleaders who were holding a car wash fundraiser.

Officers told 13News Now earlier this month they were looking into claims made by parents that someone took out his genitals at Chimney Hill Shopping Center on Holland Road on June 30. Green Run High School cheerleaders were there for a car wash. They said the man pretended he was there to donate, then exposed himself.

Investigators said the man had brown hair and was extremely sunburned and peeling. He was tall and had a thin build. He also had a number of tattoos, including one across the top of his chest. He was driving a silver or light gold four-door sedan. Officers said it looked like a Honda Accord.

Anyone who knows who the man is can contact Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

