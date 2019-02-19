CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man is in custody after he allegedly followed a woman to a police station in east Charlotte and crashed his car into hers.

According to CMPD, the woman came to the Hickory Grove Division office on North Sharon Amity around 10 a.m. Detectives said she had her kids in her car with her and was asking police for help. When she got to the station, police said the suspect crashed into her car and fired shots into the air before running away. One person was taken into custody at the police department. Officers are now looking for a second suspect.

No one was hurt during the shooting, according to police. CMPD has not identified the person taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police immediately at 704-334-1600 or you may dial 911.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.