MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man was accused of impersonating a police officer in Matthews earlier this month.

Police told NBC Charlotte the report came in on August 9 from a woman who was at Kangaroo gas station on 100 E. John St.

She told police she was trying to buy cigarettes when a man approached her saying he was a police investigator. The woman said he was wearing a dark shirt and dark tactical style pants with a holstered handgun on his waistband. However, he did not have a badge.

The victim asked the man for identification several times but he refused to produce it.

Investigators later identified the man as 35-year-old Patrick Heib. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody Thursday.

