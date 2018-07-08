A convicted felon will spend even more time in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two elderly women at two separate nursing homes last year.

In court Monday, Robbin Henderson came face to face with the man who sexually assaulted her elderly mother.

"It's very important part of our process for healing."

Alphonso Dawkins told the staff he was a relative, then assaulted the patient who spent her life helping others in the Charlotte community.

"She was a very strong willed lady by doing that. Because we stand together."

Dawkins faced two counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree forcible sex offense. Instead, he accepted a plea deal for one sexual assault and forcible sex offense. He will spend the next 10 to 13 years of his life in prison.

"That's what we're hoping for that he get some sense of understanding of what he really did."

Henderson's mother and the other victim have since passed away. As part of the plea deal, Dawkins must now register as a sex offender.

