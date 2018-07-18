CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting a Caldwell County deputy on Sunday was killed Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the SWAT team exchanged gunfire with suspects at a home in the Zacks Fork area. Deputies said a man was shot and killed by a SWAT deputy, and a woman was taken in for questioning. The suspects' names were not released.

The deputy, 21-year-old Jordan Sherrill, was shot around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Cheraw Road near Pisgah Church Road. He was hit below his protective vest and airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. After surgery, Deputy Sherrill was reported in stable condition.

© 2018 WCNC