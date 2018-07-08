YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of shooting a gun from a moving car then tossing it into a busy intersection.

An eyewitness told deputies she saw the shooting while driving on Fire Tower Road in Rock Hill Tuesday night.

According to an incident report, no one was hurt. However, deputies recovered a 9mm handgun from the scene, a loaded magazine and an empty shell casing.

Residents are now concerned for their kids’ safety as the area is heavily populated with children attending three nearby schools.

“Just imagine a child coming into the school with that gun,” said parent Fredericka Hyman. “That’s very, very, very concerning to me.”

The suspects, a man and a woman, were last seen traveling in a silver four-door Buick Sedan. If you have any information about the shooting, contact York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.

