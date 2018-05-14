GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man was arrested in Gaston County for shooting into passing cars.

Police said the incidents happened on South Point Road in Belmont from July 28, 2017 to May 2, 2018. The shots were fired as early as 11:20 a.m. and as late as 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but one of the vehicles struck was a Belmont Fire truck based at the South Point Volunteer Fire Department.

On Monday, detectives went to a residence in the 2000 block of South Point Rd and arrested 62-year-old Michael Edward Wilson for the crimes.

He was charged with four counts each of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault in secret. Wilson was taken to the Gaston County Jail under a one million dollar bond.

Anyone with additional information in the case was asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

