GASTONIA, N.C. -- A man accused of stalking the mother of the Jonas Brothers will go to trial in August.

Jasper Neace of Hiawassee, GA had his bond reduced Thursday afternoon from $100,000 to $3,000. He has been behind bars since April when Belmont Police arrested him on a warrant.

The warrant said Neace has been in communication with Denise Jonas since last year and was "threatening to come and kidnap the victim," putting her in fear of her life. But Neace's defense attorney, James Richardson, said that's not true.

"I''ve taken a look at all of the evidence that the state has and I have not seen anything that would put her in fear of her life," said Richardson.

Denise and Kevin Jonas are the parents of the Jonas Brothers, one of the most popular and successful bands since they first performed in 2005. The couple owns and operates a popular restaurant, Nellie's Southern Kitchen, in Belmont. Last year, NBC Charlotte profiled the parents. Kevin Jonas revealed he had been treated for colon cancer.

Investigators said communication between Neace and Denise Jonas started last December. Richardson said it was Denise who reached out to Neace who she has known since high school, and their communication was more than just catching up.

When asked by NBC Charlotte's Rad Berky if there were romantic overtones, Richardson said "yes" on both sides, but would not go into any detail.

Richardson admitted Neace continued to try to communicate with Denise Jonas even after she asked him to stop but says it was not in any way threatening.

Denise Jonas is expected to testify in Neace's trial in Gaston County on August 3.

© 2018 WCNC