CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend as she was dropping off her daughter at school has a history of domestic violence allegations, according to court documents.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) said Delmond Cunningham fired shots at his ex-girlfriend Thursday morning in the Villa Heights Elementary School parking lot, prompting an all-day lockdown.

According to a CMPD incident report, the woman has an active restraining order against Cunningham, which police said he repeatedly violated.

Previous arrest warrants said Cunningham sent multiple text messages to his ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her.

According to court documents, officers arrested Cunningham last May after investigators said he set fire to his ex-girlfriend's mother's house.

At the time, police said Delmond Cunningham kicked in the back door, poured an ignitable liquid inside and set fire to the home.

The Charlotte Fire Department said firefighters got control of the fire in less than 10 minutes, and no one was hurt.

Kimberly Mckissick, one of the victim's neighbors, claimed Cunningham repeatedly harassed his ex-girlfriend, waking up others in the middle of the night, who often called police.

"A lot of screaming," Mckissick recalled. "Banging on the door, kicking in doors, busting out windows."

Mckissick said she's stunned that despite his record, Cunningham was still able to bond out of jail before Thursday's shooting.

"It was shocking because it was like, this guy has been arrested for so many things that he's back out and able to still commit crimes like this," she said. "It's like, what else can you do?"

Online jail records said Cunningham received a $140,500 bond. He's scheduled to be back in court next month.

