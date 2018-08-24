CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young man is fighting for his life after a piece of sheet metal came crashing through the windshield of a car on I-485.

The accident happened Thursday morning near the Steele Creek Road exit. The victim is expected to survive, but he has very serious injuries including multiple cuts to the lower face.

There have been many cases of dangerous debris causing crashes on Carolina interstates. In fact, between 2011 and 2014, road debris was a factor in more than 200,000 crashes across the country, according to AAA, causing around 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

In this latest case, troopers said the object was about the size of a lawnmower blade. They say it hit with such force, it nearly decapitated the man.

“A piece of metal debris was somehow kicked up off the roadway,” said Trooper Ray Pierce with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. “Unfortunately, (it) pierced that windshield and struck the passenger in the lower facial area, doing a catastrophic amount of injuries to his lower face.”

The passenger, identified as 27-year-old Jose Moreno Roberto, was rushed to the hospital. A few months ago, Tim Thompson, said he was also the victim of flying debris on I-485.

“I actually had a recapped tire off of an eighteen-wheeler fly up and strike the front of my truck; it did quite a bit of damage,” Thompson told NBC Charlotte.

“We receive a lot of calls of vehicles striking debris, but it’s rare it actually penetrates the vehicle and strikes one of the occupants,” said Trooper Pierce.

Trooper Pierce said it’s not clear what caused the metal object to be set into motion. It’s an unfortunate reminder of how drivers should be prepared for anything on the road.

“Scan ahead of you twelve to fifteen seconds, give yourself that reaction time,” said Trooper Pierce.

“Just makes you want to slow down and take note,” said Thompson.

Investigators said since there's no way to track down where the metal object came from and advance the investigation, there will be no criminal charges in the case.

