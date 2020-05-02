CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting that killed an Uber passenger and injured another.

Trevor Lloyd Powell, 28, pulled alongside the Uber in northwest Charlotte Saturday and began shooting at the passengers, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the Uber driver, whose name has not been released, had recently picked up the passengers and was driving them when the shooting occurred along Old Concord Road.

RELATED: Man dies in Uber shooting. He is the second passenger death in two days in Charlotte.

Jacquez Keyshawn Moore, 19, died of his injuries at the scene, according to Medic. The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The rideshare driver, who did not suffer any injuries, reported hearing multiple shots. He drove away from the car before pulling over and calling 911, according to CMPD.

“Our thoughts are with the rider and his family after this disturbing shooting. We've reached out to the driver and will be checking on the wellbeing of the other rider involved. We stand ready to support the law enforcement investigation."

Powell was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of discharging a firearm into a occupied moving vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Texas airman hadn't seen his dog in nearly 3 years, then it was found at an animal hoarder's house in Montgomery County

President Trump impeachment acquittal on track, but Romney to vote to convict

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade rolls on after earlier car chase