RALEIGH, N.C. — Early Friday morning, two agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s (SBI) Bomb Squad were injured, Angie Grube the SBI Public Information Director confirms.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team reports they were conducting a traffic stop on US421 Hwy near US 13 Hwy for speeding. During the traffic stop a canine yielded a positive alert to the odor of narcotics and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, officials said. During the search, what appeared to be an explosive device was located inside the passenger area of the vehicle. Deputies immediately secured the scene by closing off the highway and evacuating nearby houses. Sampson County Emergency Services and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations were contacted to respond and assist in the investigation.

During the investigation, the device was confirmed to be an explosive device and was disposed of safely by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Bomb Squad. Evidence then led officers from the traffic stop back to 33-year-old Jimmy Tyndall's home in Dunn, NC. While on the premises, explosive making materials were located in plain view and a search warrant was obtained for the home. During the search warrant, additional explosive making materials were located in and around the home.

Officers with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations began collecting evidence at the crime scene. While attempting to render dangerous items safe, an explosion occurred and injured two agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Agent Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. ASAC Luper was later transported to the burn center for treatment as well.

Special Agent Brian Joy suffered third-degree burns and will have surgery Tuesday. ASAC Luper suffered second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder. He will also have surgery on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the families.

Jimmy Tyndall was taken into custody and charged with: misdemeanor larceny, speeding, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts of possession of weapon of mass destruction. A bond was set in the amount of $151,000.

