Man arrested for intimidating Statesville protestors with AR-15

Police said James Holden Jr. was seen carrying an AR-15 and a handgun on his side while people were peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after the Stateville Police Department said he is accused of intimidating protesters with an AR-15.

According to police, 37-year-od James Holden Jr. was seen carrying an AR-15 and a handgun on his side while people were peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd in the downtown area on Sunday.

Police said on Monday, protesters were once again protesting peacefully in front of City Hall when they complained that Holden was driving by their location on multiple occasions making them feel intimidated.

Statesville Police Department officers contacted Holden and were able to confirm that he was the one who was carrying the AR-15 the night prior.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Investigative Division applied for and obtained a warrant on Holden for going armed to the terror of the people.

On Wednesday, police said Holden came to the Statesville Police Department and turned himself in on the outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Holden has been taken into custody and was taken before Magistrate Nethken where Mr. Holden received a $15,000.00 unsecured bond.