CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man accused of kidnapping a woman from a gas station then sexually assaulting her in Charlotte was arrested in Lancaster County, S.C. on Thursday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Lajames Ross was charged with rape and sex offense as well as two counts of kidnapping.

Investigators said Ross attacked another victim prior to the assault on Lawyers Road on September 14.

Sexual Assault Unit Detectives have made an arrest in this case. Detectives have charged Lajames Arteian Ross (DOB: 08/04/1994) with 4 felonies. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/pB9fTtKxKn — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 30, 2018

In a news conference, police said Ross did not have any prior sex assault charges, but he did have burglary and robbery offenses. He was in the process of being extradited to Charlotte.

The victim in the gas station case was hospitalized with minor injuries at the time of the incident.

