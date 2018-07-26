Police in Salisbury made an arrest in a shooting death that happened back in May.

Tracey Maurice Pruitt, 50, was charged with murder on Wednesday. Investigators said he killed Michael Duren Faulk.

RELATED: Police: Man found shot to death in Salisbury

Officers discovered the victim dead in the driveway of his home on Shaver Street. Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Pruitt was arrested at his place of employment, 520 ½ E Cemetary St. He was taken before a magistrate who sent him to the Rowan County Jail with no bond.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC