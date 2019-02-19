CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man was arrested after he followed a woman to a police station, crashed his car into her vehicle, and fired shots.

According to CMPD, the woman came to the Hickory Grove Division office on North Sharon Amity around 10 a.m. Detectives said she had four kids in the car and was asking for help.

When she got to the station, police said the suspect, 29-year-old Kendrick Piggie, crashed into her car and fired shots into the air before running away.

Piggie was later found and taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. He was charged with attempted murder, 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, 4 counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, communicating threats, firearm by felon, and 5 counts of shooting into an occupied conveyance.

No one was hurt during the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police immediately at 704-334-1600 or you may dial 911.

Kendrick Piggie

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office