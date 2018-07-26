An Asheville man has been charged with second-degree murder after the body of a hotel cook was found on Mount Pisgah, the FBI reports.
Sara Ellis (or S.E) of Seminole, Florida was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday by the general manager of the Pisgah Inn. Crews, including National Park Service (NPS) rangers, searched the area and found the 29-year-old woman near a path connecting the inn and employee housing around 10:30 p.m.
A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging 20-year-old Derek Shawn Pendergraft of Asheville, N.C., with second-degree murder, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
According to a news release, the suspect allegedly confessed to killing Sara Ellis. Law enforcement arrived at Pisgah Inn, interviewed Pendergraft, and arrested him shortly thereafter in connection with Ellis' murder.