CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WVEC) - A man found unresponsive in the water off the beach in Cape Hatteras National Seashore died despite efforts to revive him.

According to a spokesperson for the National Park Service, the man was spotted floating in the ocean about 30 yards offshore near the north end of Buxton. A bystander who was not related to the man swam out and brought him to shore, where bystanders began efforts to resuscitate him.

Units from Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, as well as National Park Service Rangers responded to the scene after receiving a 9-1-1 call shortly after 2 p.m., and took over resuscitation measures, which continued in the ambulance.

Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the spokesperson, the man was 79-years-old, and visiting from Pennsylvania. He was not wearing a floatation device. He also said that, although rip currents were forecast for the area and the man was found in the water, his cause of death is unknown at this time.

The spokesperson said this is the first swimming-related fatality off the Seashore in 2018. There were seven swimming-related fatalities in 2017 and eight in 2016.

In a statement released by the park service, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac expressed his sadness. “On behalf of the Seashore, I extend my sympathy to the family and friends of the victim.”

