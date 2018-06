DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) -- A man has died after drowning at High Rock Lake at Buddle Creek Saturday night.

According to Officer Ashely O’Hare, NC Wildlife Resource Commission, two individuals were riding a jet ski when the passenger, 22-year-old Taylor Hepler, fell off the back of the jet ski and drowned.

Related: 10 Deaths Prompt Life-Jacket Warning to NC Boaters

Hepler was not wearing a life vest, this investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WFMY