CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter as well as assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in the death of another man in Chesterfield County.

Qordarius Holloman was arrested for the attack authorities believe happened on August 10.

The victim, Sean Michael Wright of McBee, was taken by family members to the hospital on August 11. They told officials they found White in bed having seizures and struggling to breathe.

Investigators said the staff at Carolina Pines in Hartsville called the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office after determining Wright had a footprint on his chest and signs of a traumatic head injury.

The 31-year-old was transferred to a hospital in Florence where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed Wednesday afternoon.

