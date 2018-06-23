KENNEWICK, Wash. (KING) - A Washington state man got quite the shock Monday night after finding a startled coyote pup cowering in his home.

Jake McChesney of Kennewick was just getting home from work when his dog started barking at something in the kitchen. The coyote was found curled up in a kitchen corner, according to Kennewick Police.



McChesney said he had left his back door open so that his dog could get in and out of the house, and he believed that's how the coyote got inside.

He said he was “blown away” when he saw the coyote.

“I live in central Kennewick; it's not exactly the woodsy area,” McChesney said. “It was just shock. I couldn't believe one made it through my backyard.”

Police and the wildlife department were able to capture the pup and release it back into a wooded area.

Neither the coyote, homeowner, or officers were injured in the incident.

