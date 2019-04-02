CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a light rail train in South End Monday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the intersection of Old Pineville Road and Woodlawn Road around 5 a.m. CMPD said a man was hit by the light rail and taken to a hospital by Medic with very minor injuries. It is unclear what led to the man being hit by the train.

CATS said there were no passengers on the light rail at the time of the crash. The man was hit by what's called a sweeper train, which checks the tracks and signals before service begins each day.