Man hits 2 deer with new car, then hits $2M in lottery!

LELAND, N.C. — An unlucky start to a North Carolina man’s day turned upside down when he discovered he won a $2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had the accident on his way to work. It ruined his day, so he returned home and went to sleep. When he got up, he saw that his ticket numbers matched.

"I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the “4” and then the next number and the next number and the next number,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It was just crazy.”

Dowe claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday, taking home about $1.4 million after taxes.

“It just feels great,” said Dowe of his big win.

He says he's getting his car fixed with the money.