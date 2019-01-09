BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing numerous charges after assaulting deputies with his car door and ramming their patrol cars, a news release states. The alleged crimes happened Friday afternoon, after deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff responded to a call about a suspicious person and car behind a store.

The man, who was later identified as James Cody Jones, gave a fake name when he was being questioned, the deputies said. While talking to Jones, deputies said he ran off on foot and got into the car. They tried getting him out and that's when they say Jones put it in reverse, striking two Deputies with the driver’s side door. Jones then hit two patrol cars causing minor damage.

He led officers on a short pursuit with speeds of approximately 85 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. During the chase, officers say he ran numerous stop signs and some point officers lost him. Officers went to an address they had for him and arrested him.

Jones is currently in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $135,100 secured bond.

RELATED: Dispute Over Food Not Being Ready Escalates to Gunfire at Winston-Salem Park: Police

RELATED: 18-Year-Old Man’s Body Found In Greensboro Yard

RELATED: Man Arrested in Burlington Walmart Parking Lot Shooting; Police Looking For Other Car Involved

RELATED: Man Stabbed to Death Outside Food Lion Was Convicted of Killing NBA Player Chris Paul's Grandfather in 2005