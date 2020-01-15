CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was injured in a shooting in Chester County, the Chester County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Simpson Road and Culp Road in the Edgemoor area of Chester County.

One man sustained at least one gunshot wound and was transported via helicopter to Atrium Health Center in Charlotte, deputies report.

His status is unknown at this time.

