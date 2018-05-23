CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person was killed Wednesday after falling from a building in uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of South Tryon St. Workers told NBC Charlotte they believed the man fell from the 14th floor.

The victim's name will be released once his family is notified.

"The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final determination on the male’s cause and manner of death," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

A separate investigation will be conducted by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

One construction worker dead. Other workers on site tell me the person who died fell from the 14th floor. You can still see their safety vest hanging. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/pvSHnReSwK — Evan West (@TV_Evan) May 23, 2018

Anyone with more information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC