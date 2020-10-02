FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A North Carolina man is dead after an ATV accident in Fairfield County over the weekend.

Richard Swaney, 23, of Charlotte, NC, was killed in the accident, according to Fairfield County Coroner's Office.

Officials say Swaney was riding an ATV at Carolina Adventure World in Fairfield County on Saturday when the ATV rolled over, pinning him beneath. Swaney was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.