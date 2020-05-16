Man killed in mobile home fire in Union Co.

The cause of the fire appears to have been accidental, though the official cause of death and identification will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died after a mobile home caught fire in Union County Saturday morning.

Union County Deputies responded to a fire around 2:25 am in the 2700 block of N.C. 205 outside Marshville. Firefighters who responded found a man dead in the residence.

The cause of the fire appears to have been accidental, though the official cause of death and identification will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with UCSO detectives and a Crime Scene Investigator assisted with the Beaver Lane and New Salem Volunteer Fire Departments.