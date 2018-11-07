ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A crew responding to a grass fire in Alexander County was fired upon by a neighbor, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Icard Ridge Road in Taylorsville. Investigators said members of the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department heard a loud pop and discovered a man who lived across the street had discharged a firearm in their direction.

Authorities said the crew told the man to go back into his home while they went back to the truck to radio for help. Michael Douglas Porter, 54, was later charged with felony assault with deadly weapon on emergency personnel.

Porter was taken to the detention center and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Additional charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill were filed on Wednesday, and bond was increased to $100,000.

Porter is expected in court on July 16.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC