CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man shot by an uptown Charlotte homeowner earlier in the month has died in the hospital Saturday.

Back on June 15, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in the 1100 block of West First Street near Frazier Park. Upon arrival, officers found 37-year-old Wayne Carrothers with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported Carrothers to CMC Main where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. Following investigations, CMPD determined that Carrothers had broken into a home on Greenleaf Avenue in uptown Charlotte and was later shot by the homeowner.

As a result of the new information, CMPD obtained a felony breaking and entering warrant on Carrothers, who police believe was armed during the break-in.

No charges have been filed against the shooter, according to CMPD. The case will be presented to the Mecklenburg County's District Attorney's office who will determine if the individual will face charges.

